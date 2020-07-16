F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Colliers Secur. currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

FFIV stock opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $153.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 18.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.