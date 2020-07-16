EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EZPW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti cut their price objective on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

EZPW opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $306.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.30.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EZCORP by 3,880.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

