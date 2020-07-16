Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.15. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 409.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exfo were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

