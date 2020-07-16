Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.38. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 417,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

