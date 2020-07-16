EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

EVOP stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 1.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

