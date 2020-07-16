Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,597,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.87.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

