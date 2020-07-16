EveriToken (EVT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One EveriToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bit-Z and BitForex. Over the last seven days, EveriToken has traded down 62.4% against the dollar. EveriToken has a total market capitalization of $36,112.97 and $4.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002495 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveriToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BitForex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveriToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveriToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

