Eventbrite’s (EB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research note released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $10.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of EB stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.54. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.80%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

