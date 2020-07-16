Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.35 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Euroseas from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.54. Euroseas had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Euroseas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

