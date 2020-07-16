E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 253,993 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

