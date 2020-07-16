Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.50

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 576205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and a PE ratio of -40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

In other Eskay Mining news, Director John Gordon Mcmehen bought 2,452,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$416,999.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070,886 shares in the company, valued at C$1,542,050.62.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

