Errol G. Samuelson Sells 8,160 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $514,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Z stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.07. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

