Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, April 27th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

