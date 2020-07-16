Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERIE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.86. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $270.23. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $616.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

