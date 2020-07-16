Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SEKEY stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.