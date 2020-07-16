Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

