Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

NYSE:CCK opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 173,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $5,377,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

