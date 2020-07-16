Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.28.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $716.91 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $735.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $696.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

