EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Capital International Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 247.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $91.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

