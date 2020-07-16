Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 103.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Entergy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.71. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.