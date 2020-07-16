Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

