Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,017 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 6.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

