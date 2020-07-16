Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

CVX opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

