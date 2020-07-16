Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 751.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 874,095 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

