Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 46,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,045,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,844,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,533,451.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,870. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

