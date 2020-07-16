Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.11. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

