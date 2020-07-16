Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 347,886 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

