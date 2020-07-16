Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,948,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 99.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Clearway Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -840.00%.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

