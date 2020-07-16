Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 363,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,439,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

