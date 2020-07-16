Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 673 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

