Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,050 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 91.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Shares of IPGP opened at $164.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $170.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

