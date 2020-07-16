Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

