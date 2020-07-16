Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 27,749 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,749 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:BIG opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.