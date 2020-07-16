Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after buying an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 70,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7,260.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 312,502 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

