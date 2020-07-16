Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 880.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $238,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.