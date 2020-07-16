Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 747.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $46,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $139.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

