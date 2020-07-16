Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,220,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 199,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 478,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 134,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $89.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 286.40% and a negative net margin of 196.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

