Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,520.58 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,577.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,442.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,363.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,052.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

