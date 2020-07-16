Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 36.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 31.8% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 million, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

