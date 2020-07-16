Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Franklin Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRAF stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Franklin Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

