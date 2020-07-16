Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.70. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

