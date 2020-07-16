Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $66,000 in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

