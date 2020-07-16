Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $141,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $73,460,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $24,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,616,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $15,487,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $14,309,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.