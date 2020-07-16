Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.