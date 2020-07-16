Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.68, for a total transaction of $552,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,823,054.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,488 shares of company stock valued at $122,930,896. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.64.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $641.23 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $655.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.91 and a 200-day moving average of $493.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

