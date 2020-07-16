Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $44,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after buying an additional 236,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $504,354,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of NSC opened at $177.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.96. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.