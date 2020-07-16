Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $216,000 Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,516.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,042.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $742.86. The stock has a market cap of $283.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,704.27 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $19,180,717. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $657.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

