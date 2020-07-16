Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 75.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Stephens decreased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

