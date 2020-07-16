Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,232 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $7,035,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,072.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,090,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,799 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,022 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 474.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,028,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

