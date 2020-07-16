Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. The company has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.